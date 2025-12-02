Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Carrier Air Wing 5 Early Crew Returns to MCAS Iwakuni, Japan 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.02.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Navy Sailors with Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 return early to U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, to prepare for the main body’s arrival, Dec. 3, 2025. CVW-5 is currently deployed aboard aircraft carrier USS George Washington to support the United States’ mission to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 00:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 988886
    VIRIN: 251203-M-DG958-1001
    Filename: DOD_111416903
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carrier Air Wing 5 Early Crew Returns to MCAS Iwakuni, Japan 2025, by LCpl Isabella Mancini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVW5
    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON
    MCAS IWAKUNI
    EARLY CREW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download