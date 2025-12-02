Carrier Air Wing 5 Early Crew Returns to MCAS Iwakuni, Japan 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/988886" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Navy Sailors with Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 return early to U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, to prepare for the main body’s arrival, Dec. 3, 2025. CVW-5 is currently deployed aboard aircraft carrier USS George Washington to support the United States’ mission to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini).