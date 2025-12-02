Snowfall covers Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 4, 2025. Daily activity continued across the installation as snow-removal teams kept routes clear and Airmen moved through winter conditions to sustain essential base functions, demonstrating the 35th Fighter Wing’s steady resilience and ability to maintain base functionality through adverse weather. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 21:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|988884
|VIRIN:
|251201-F-VQ736-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111416897
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: Snow in Misawa, by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
