    D.C. National Guard Joins FBI Director, MPD, and D.C. Mayor During Press Conference

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard, joins Kash Patel, Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI); Jeffery Carroll, Executive Assistant Chief (EAC), Metropolitan Police Department; and Mayor Muriel Bowser, Mayor of the District of Columbia, during a press conference following the shooting of two West Virginia National Guard members supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in the Northwest quadrant of Washington, D.C., Nov. 26, 2025. He joined Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia for a press conference on Nov. 27, 2025. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 19:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988869
    VIRIN: 251127-F-PL327-8296
    Filename: DOD_111416714
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D.C. National Guard Joins FBI Director, MPD, and D.C. Mayor During Press Conference, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JTF-DC
    D.C. National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II
    DCSafe
    D.C. Safe and Beautiful

