D.C. National Guard Joins FBI Director, MPD, and D.C. Mayor During Press Conference

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/988869" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard, joins Kash Patel, Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI); Jeffery Carroll, Executive Assistant Chief (EAC), Metropolitan Police Department; and Mayor Muriel Bowser, Mayor of the District of Columbia, during a press conference following the shooting of two West Virginia National Guard members supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in the Northwest quadrant of Washington, D.C., Nov. 26, 2025. He joined Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia for a press conference on Nov. 27, 2025. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)