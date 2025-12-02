D.C. National Guard Joins FBI Director, MPD, and D.C. Mayor During Press Conference

Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard, joins Kash Patel, Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI); Jeffery Carroll, Executive Assistant Chief (EAC), Metropolitan Police Department; and Mayor Muriel Bowser, Mayor of the District of Columbia, during a press conference following the shooting of two West Virginia National Guard members supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in the Northwest quadrant of Washington, D.C., Nov. 26, 2025. He joined Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia for a press conference on Nov. 27, 2025. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
11.26.2025
12.04.2025
B-Roll
|Location:
WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
