The U.S. Army Security Assistance Command Team, BG Allen Pepper and CSM Michael Cordery, send a message to the Black Knights ahead of their matchup with the Navy Midshipmen...GO ARMY, BEAT NAVY!
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 14:53
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|988844
|VIRIN:
|251204-A-IK167-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111416000
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Go Army, Beat Navy!, by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.