The 35th Fighter Wing hosted a tree lighting ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 1, 2025. Families and mission partners gathered for the celebration, enjoying seasonal activities like the scavenger hunt, raffle prizes and a holiday buffet, reinforcing the community strength that supports the 35th Fighter Wing’s shared purpose. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 00:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|988645
|VIRIN:
|251201-F-VQ736-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111414674
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: Misawa AB 2025 Tree Lighting Ceremony, by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.