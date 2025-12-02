Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: Misawa AB 2025 Tree Lighting Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.03.2025

    Video by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    The 35th Fighter Wing hosted a tree lighting ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 1, 2025. Families and mission partners gathered for the celebration, enjoying seasonal activities like the scavenger hunt, raffle prizes and a holiday buffet, reinforcing the community strength that supports the 35th Fighter Wing’s shared purpose. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 00:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988645
    VIRIN: 251201-F-VQ736-1001
    Filename: DOD_111414674
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Misawa AB 2025 Tree Lighting Ceremony, by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Snow
    Holidays
    35th Fighter Wing
    Misawa AB
    Indo-pacific
    winter 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download