    U.S. Marines and Navy Seabees complete TCCC Tier 1 training, MCAS Iwakuni, Japan 2025

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.01.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, complete Tactical Combat Casualty Care training on MCAS Iwakuni, Dec. 2, 2025. TCCC Tier 1 is a required course for all service members to maintain readiness in administering lifesaving first aid in emergency situations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella R. Mancini)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 00:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 988644
    VIRIN: 251202-M-DG958-1001
    Filename: DOD_111414667
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S. Marines and Navy Seabees complete TCCC Tier 1 training, MCAS Iwakuni, Japan 2025, by LCpl Isabella Mancini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TCCC
    H&HS IWAKUNI
    SEABEES
    FIRST AID
    MCAS IWAKUNI

