U.S. Marines and Sailors with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, complete Tactical Combat Casualty Care training on MCAS Iwakuni, Dec. 2, 2025. TCCC Tier 1 is a required course for all service members to maintain readiness in administering lifesaving first aid in emergency situations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella R. Mancini)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 00:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|988644
|VIRIN:
|251202-M-DG958-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111414667
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines and Navy Seabees complete TCCC Tier 1 training, MCAS Iwakuni, Japan 2025, by LCpl Isabella Mancini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.