Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt Gen Jennifer Hammerstedt takes charge as new AFSC commander

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2025

    Video by Grady Epperly 

    Air Force Sustainment Center

    Lt. Gen. Jennifer Hammerstedt assumed command of the Air Force Sustainment Center from Lt. Gen. Stacey Hawkins during a change of command ceremony, Nov. 13, 2025 at Tinker Air Force Base.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 16:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 988599
    VIRIN: 251310-F-YA464-1001
    Filename: DOD_111414014
    Length: 01:06:43
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt Gen Jennifer Hammerstedt takes charge as new AFSC commander, by Grady Epperly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Lt Gen Jennifer Hammerstedt takes charge as new AFSC commander

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFSC
    Sustainment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download