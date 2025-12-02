Lt. Gen. Jennifer Hammerstedt assumed command of the Air Force Sustainment Center from Lt. Gen. Stacey Hawkins during a change of command ceremony, Nov. 13, 2025 at Tinker Air Force Base.
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2025 16:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|988599
|VIRIN:
|251310-F-YA464-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111414014
|Length:
|01:06:43
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt Gen Jennifer Hammerstedt takes charge as new AFSC commander, by Grady Epperly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Lt Gen Jennifer Hammerstedt takes charge as new AFSC commander
No keywords found.