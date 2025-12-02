Courtesy Photo | Lt. Gen. Linda Hurry, interim commander of Air Force Materiel Command, left, presents...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Gen. Linda Hurry, interim commander of Air Force Materiel Command, left, presents the guidon to Lt. Gen. Jennifer Hammerstedt, commander of Air Force Sustainment Center, during the change of command ceremony Nov. 13 at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Luther Callaway-Jones) see less | View Image Page

Lt Gen Jennifer Hammerstedt takes charge as new AFSC commander

Lt. Gen. Jennifer Hammerstedt assumed command of the Air Force Sustainment Center from Lt. Gen. Stacey Hawkins during a change of command ceremony, Nov. 13, 2025 at Tinker Air Force Base.



Air Force Materiel Command Interim Commander Lt. Gen. Linda Hurry presided over the ceremony. Hurry oversaw the passing of the center’s guidon, traditionally symbolizing the transfer of positional authority from Hawkins to Hammerstedt. Due to the government shutdown, all travel fees associated with the ceremony were paid for as personal, out-of-pocket expenses.



“She’s very mission-focused, and she’s going to drive us in the right direction, but she’s going to take care of all the Airmen along the way,” Hurry said regarding Hammerstedt. “I am thrilled for your organization because I know just how special of a leader you’re getting. You had a phenomenal one in General Hawkins. You’re getting another tremendous leader in General Hammerstedt.”



Hammerstedt served as the senior logistician within the lead major command for Combat Air Forces during her previous assignment and was responsible for strategy, policy, resources and performance management of aircraft maintenance, munitions, supply, transportation, logistics plans, installation support and force protection activities.



“This is an amazing opportunity and I know the Air Force Sustainment Center is a national treasure, so it means a lot that you would entrust it to me and I’m very humbled by that,” Hammerstedt said as she spoke for the first time as the new AFSC commander. “If you look at the history of the center and the units within the center, this center represents 85 years of blood, sweat, and tears supporting the warfighter and delivering airpower for our nation. This center is rooted in the World War II era, a buildup of our military, and it has contributed to every named operation over eight decades.”



Hammerstedt received her commission from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1996 and has held various staff and command positions, including within AFSC, where she previously served as the 75th Air Base Wing commander at Hill AFB Utah, and as the commander of the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex at Robins AFB, Georgia. She was most recently the director of logistics, engineering and force protection for Air Combat Command at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.



Hawkins, who earned his commission from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1991, is retiring after more than 34 years of active Air Force service.



The mission of the Air Force Sustainment Center is “forging readiness and accelerating innovation for America’s warfighters.” The center provides war-winning expeditionary capabilities to the warfighter through world-class depot maintenance, supply chain management and operations, software development and maintenance and installation support.