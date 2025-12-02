Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne): Bridge Demolition

    LIVINGSTON, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2022

    Video by Sgt. Craig Carter 

    3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    Soldiers assigned to 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) and the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School (USJFKSWCS) partnered with the Montana Department of Transportation to conduct explosives demolition training on the Northern Pacific Railway Bridge in Livingston, MT, September 24, 2022. The Northern Pacific Railway Bridge was built in 1897 and remained in operation until its decommissioning in 1986. The demolition enabled Special Forces Soldiers to conduct live explosives training on larger structures, providing invaluable training to conduct unconventional warfare in austere conditions. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Craig Carter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 12:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 988554
    VIRIN: 220901-A-DL782-2212
    Filename: DOD_111413333
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: LIVINGSTON, MONTANA, US

