3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne): Bridge Demolition

Soldiers assigned to 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) and the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School (USJFKSWCS) partnered with the Montana Department of Transportation to conduct explosives demolition training on the Northern Pacific Railway Bridge in Livingston, MT, September 24, 2022. The Northern Pacific Railway Bridge was built in 1897 and remained in operation until its decommissioning in 1986. The demolition enabled Special Forces Soldiers to conduct live explosives training on larger structures, providing invaluable training to conduct unconventional warfare in austere conditions. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Craig Carter)