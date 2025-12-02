D.C. National Guard Command Message to WVNG, JTF-DC, and Partners

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard, addresses the families of U.S. Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom and U.S. Air Force SSgt. Andrew Wolfe, and the West Virginia National Guard in a command message at the D.C. Armory, Dec. 2, 2025. Both West Virginia Guardsmen were serving on the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission and were wounded in a shooting near the Farragut Square Metro Station in Washington, D.C., Nov. 26, 2025. Brig. Gen. Blanchard also recognizes the continued efforts of Joint Task Force - District of Columbia (JTF-DC) and partners who support the operation. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)