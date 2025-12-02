Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D.C. National Guard Command Message to WVNG, JTF-DC, and Partners

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard, addresses the families of U.S. Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom and U.S. Air Force SSgt. Andrew Wolfe, and the West Virginia National Guard in a command message at the D.C. Armory, Dec. 2, 2025. Both West Virginia Guardsmen were serving on the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission and were wounded in a shooting near the Farragut Square Metro Station in Washington, D.C., Nov. 26, 2025. Brig. Gen. Blanchard also recognizes the continued efforts of Joint Task Force - District of Columbia (JTF-DC) and partners who support the operation. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 09:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 988517
    VIRIN: 251202-F-PL327-1628
    Filename: DOD_111413084
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    JTF-DC
    D.C. National Guard
    National Guard
    Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II
    DCSafe
    D.C. Safe and Beautiful

