Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Curry Dining Facility Thanksgiving Dinner 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    11.25.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White 

    AFN Vicenza

    The Curry Dining Facility hosts the 2025 Thanksgiving Dinner for the Vicenza Military Community on Caserma Ederle on Nov. 26, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 06:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 988503
    VIRIN: 251126-A-FG870-9911
    Filename: DOD_111413013
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Curry Dining Facility Thanksgiving Dinner 2025, by SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    92G
    SETAF AF.
    USAG - Italy
    Thanksgiving
    Curry Dining Facility

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download