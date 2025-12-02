Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VMFA-232 and MALS-12 offload live ordnance

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    11.05.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, offload an AIM-120C missile at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 5, 2025. VMFA-232, an F/A-18 Hornet squadron from MCAS Miramar, California, deployed to augment MAG-12, 1st MAW, under the Unit Deployment Program, which provides U.S.-based units with operational experience in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 00:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988476
    VIRIN: 251106-M-MJ417-2001
    PIN: 251106
    Filename: DOD_111412475
    Length: 00:04:18
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMFA-232 and MALS-12 offload live ordnance, by LCpl Eliza Fremont, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    flightline
    Red Devils
    VMFA-232
    MAG12
    F/A-18
    Ordnance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download