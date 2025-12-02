U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, offload an AIM-120C missile at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 5, 2025. VMFA-232, an F/A-18 Hornet squadron from MCAS Miramar, California, deployed to augment MAG-12, 1st MAW, under the Unit Deployment Program, which provides U.S.-based units with operational experience in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2025 00:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|988476
|VIRIN:
|251106-M-MJ417-2001
|PIN:
|251106
|Filename:
|DOD_111412475
|Length:
|00:04:18
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
This work, VMFA-232 and MALS-12 offload live ordnance, by LCpl Eliza Fremont, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
