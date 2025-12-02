Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CVN 71 Coffee Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2025

    Video by Seaman Aaron Haro Gonzalez 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SAN DIEGO (Nov. 21, 2025)-U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), operate fully functional shops that provide a variety of essential supplies and services to support daily ship board operations, Nov. 21, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9, is currently pierside at Naval Air Station North Island in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Aaron Haro Gonzalez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 12:53
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 988397
    VIRIN: 251121-N-BR246-2001
    PIN: 12345678
    Filename: DOD_111411469
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CVN 71 Coffee Spot, by SN Aaron Haro Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Jets F/A-18 Hornet
    lethality & readiness
    fuel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download