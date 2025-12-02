CVN 71 Coffee Spot

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SAN DIEGO (Nov. 21, 2025)-U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), operate fully functional shops that provide a variety of essential supplies and services to support daily ship board operations, Nov. 21, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9, is currently pierside at Naval Air Station North Island in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Aaron Haro Gonzalez)