    Convoy Live-Fire

    UNITED STATES

    11.12.2025

    Video by Sgt. Brianna Ledezma Gomez 

    3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Green Berets assigned to 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) conduct convoy live-fire training at Fort Bragg, N.C., June 12-13, 2025. The training sharpens rapid decision-making and coordinates firepower, preparing teams to survive and dominate real-world convoy attacks. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brianna Ledezma Gomez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 11:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988388
    VIRIN: 251112-A-PX895-1001
    PIN: PX8950
    Filename: DOD_111411384
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Convoy Live-Fire, by SGT Brianna Ledezma Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd SFG (A)
    Green Berets
    Fort Bragg

