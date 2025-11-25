Behind the Bite: Inside the Defense Logistics Agency's Global Food Supply Chain

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



From base kitchens to forward-operating locations, the Defense Logistics Agency's Troop Support Subsistence team ensures troops get the meals they need to stay ready. Our global network delivers the taste of home wherever duty calls. Go “Behind the Bite” and see how DLA Subsistence powers the mission with every meal. From field to fork, we fuel the force—anytime, anywhere. For more information visit: https://www.dla.mil/Troop-Support/Subsistence/