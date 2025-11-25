The October 2025 edition of the DLA Warfighter Talk features Col. (Ret.) Gregory D. Gadson, Former Garrison Commander of Ft. Bellvoir and Wounded Warrior Director. A double amputee, Col. Gadson tells his personal story and lessons on resiliency, resolve and successes.
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2025 18:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|988333
|VIRIN:
|251117-O-GC213-5062
|PIN:
|505949
|Filename:
|DOD_111410446
|Length:
|01:01:14
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, DLA Warfighter Talk #9 Col. (Ret.) Gregory D. Gadson, by William J. Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.