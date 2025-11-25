Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Warfighter Talk #9 Col. (Ret.) Gregory D. Gadson

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2025

    Video by William J. Miller  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    The October 2025 edition of the DLA Warfighter Talk features Col. (Ret.) Gregory D. Gadson, Former Garrison Commander of Ft. Bellvoir and Wounded Warrior Director. A double amputee, Col. Gadson tells his personal story and lessons on resiliency, resolve and successes.

    Date Taken: 11.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 18:44
    Length: 01:01:14
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Warfighter Talk #9 Col. (Ret.) Gregory D. Gadson, by William J. Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

