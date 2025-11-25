Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forged With Purpose: Delivering DLA Weapons Support To The Modern Warfighter (open caption)

    UNITED STATES

    12.01.2025

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    A new command. A stronger mission. DLA Weapons Support is the Defense Logistics Agency’s newest Major Subordinate Command—built to deliver precision, readiness, and support for the warfighter when it matters most. For more information visit: www.dla.mil/Weapons-Support

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 15:07
    Length: 00:06:16
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forged With Purpose: Delivering DLA Weapons Support To The Modern Warfighter (open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

