Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    17 ACS honors fallen soldiers and veterans with the Wings of the Spur PT competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2025

    Video by Spc. Matthew Keegan 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to 1st battalion, 17th cavalry regiment, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, participate in the Wings of the Spur Competition between the companies within 1-17 on Simmons Airfield, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Nov. 7, 2025. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Matthew Keegan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 13:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988271
    VIRIN: 251201-A-MH031-1002
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_111409687
    Length: 00:05:37
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 17 ACS honors fallen soldiers and veterans with the Wings of the Spur PT competition, by SPC Matthew Keegan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    82nd CAB, 1-17 ACS, cavalry scouts, morale, physical training, run

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download