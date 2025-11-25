USASAC's Commanding General, BG Allen Pepper, and CSM Michael Cordery provide an update on the importance of the CFC and the amount donated by Team USASAC to the Combined Federal Campaign. The window for donating closes December 31, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2025 13:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|988267
|VIRIN:
|251201-A-IK167-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111409599
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Combined Federal Campaign message from Team USASAC, by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.