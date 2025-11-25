Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combined Federal Campaign message from Team USASAC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.25.2025

    Video by Tim Hanson  

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    USASAC's Commanding General, BG Allen Pepper, and CSM Michael Cordery provide an update on the importance of the CFC and the amount donated by Team USASAC to the Combined Federal Campaign. The window for donating closes December 31, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 13:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 988267
    VIRIN: 251201-A-IK167-1002
    Filename: DOD_111409599
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined Federal Campaign message from Team USASAC, by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USASAC; CFC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download