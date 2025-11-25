This video provides a step-by-step overview of how to register a vehicle at Yokota Air Base through the 374th Security Forces Squadron pass and registration office. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2025 19:07
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|988153
|VIRIN:
|251201-F-PM645-1010
|Filename:
|DOD_111408024
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Yokota Newcomers: How to register your vehicle, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
