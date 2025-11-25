Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Newcomers: How to register your vehicle

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    11.30.2025

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    This video provides a step-by-step overview of how to register a vehicle at Yokota Air Base through the 374th Security Forces Squadron pass and registration office. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 11.30.2025
    Date Posted: 11.30.2025 19:07
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 988153
    VIRIN: 251201-F-PM645-1010
    Filename: DOD_111408024
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP

