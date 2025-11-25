Thanksgiving Day Message to Joint Task Force - District of Columbia and the D.C. National Guard

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This Thanksgiving we recognize two West Virginia National Guard heroes injured in the line of duty while supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard, dedicates a Thanksgiving Day message and prayer to all impacted. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)