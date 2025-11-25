Thanksgiving Day Message to Joint Task Force - District of Columbia and the D.C. National Guard

This Thanksgiving we recognize two West Virginia National Guard heroes injured in the line of duty while supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard, dedicates a Thanksgiving Day message and prayer to all impacted. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2025 16:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|988100
|VIRIN:
|251127-F-PL327-3616
|Filename:
|DOD_111406126
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
