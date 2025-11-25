Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thanksgiving Day Message to Joint Task Force - District of Columbia and the D.C. National Guard

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    This Thanksgiving we recognize two West Virginia National Guard heroes injured in the line of duty while supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard, dedicates a Thanksgiving Day message and prayer to all impacted. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    Date Taken: 11.27.2025
    Date Posted: 11.27.2025 16:54
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    This work, Thanksgiving Day Message to Joint Task Force - District of Columbia and the D.C. National Guard, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Thanksgiving Day
    West Virginia National Guard
    DCSafe
    D.C. National Guard, prayers, JTF-DC

