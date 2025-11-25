Winners of the 354th Fighter Wing 3rd Quarter Award accept their awards from U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Johnston, 354th FW commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Cheronica Blandburg, 354th FW command chief, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Nov. 14, 2025. The quarterly award winners were selected based on their technical expertise, demonstration of leadership and job performance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2025 14:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|988041
|VIRIN:
|251117-F-WJ136-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111405026
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
This work, 354th Fighter Wing 3rd Quarter Award winners, by SrA Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
