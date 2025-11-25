354th Fighter Wing 3rd Quarter Award winners

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Winners of the 354th Fighter Wing 3rd Quarter Award accept their awards from U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Johnston, 354th FW commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Cheronica Blandburg, 354th FW command chief, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Nov. 14, 2025. The quarterly award winners were selected based on their technical expertise, demonstration of leadership and job performance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)