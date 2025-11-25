Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    354th Fighter Wing 3rd Quarter Award winners

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski 

    354th Fighter Wing

    Winners of the 354th Fighter Wing 3rd Quarter Award accept their awards from U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Johnston, 354th FW commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Cheronica Blandburg, 354th FW command chief, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Nov. 14, 2025. The quarterly award winners were selected based on their technical expertise, demonstration of leadership and job performance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 14:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988041
    VIRIN: 251117-F-WJ136-1002
    Filename: DOD_111405026
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US

