Lt. Col. Tory Lodmell, 40th Helicopter Squadron MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter integration officer, speaks about the importance of the 40 HSs newly established aerial gunnery range in Limestone Hills, Montana, Nov. 19, 2025. After 10 years of planning and coordination, the 40 HS was officially granted their own restricted air space – the first aerial gunnery range in the state of Montana. This milestone gives the squadron a local training option, eliminating the need to send up to 40 personnel on a week-long, out-of-state temporary duty that cost upwards of $290K in per diem, aircraft maintenance and contractor support. The acquisition of the range will increase training frequency, sharpen weapons proficiency and strengthen the 40th Helicopter Squadron’s overall lethality while establishing a permanent, cost-effective capability. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Teniya Caldwell)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2025 15:10
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|988040
|VIRIN:
|251119-F-PI908-1017
|Filename:
|DOD_111405025
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, After 10 years 40 HS secures restricted air space for aerial gunnery training, by A1C Teniya Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.