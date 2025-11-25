Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    After 10 years 40 HS secures restricted air space for aerial gunnery training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Teniya Caldwell 

    341st Missile Wing

    Lt. Col. Tory Lodmell, 40th Helicopter Squadron MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter integration officer, speaks about the importance of the 40 HSs newly established aerial gunnery range in Limestone Hills, Montana, Nov. 19, 2025. After 10 years of planning and coordination, the 40 HS was officially granted their own restricted air space – the first aerial gunnery range in the state of Montana. This milestone gives the squadron a local training option, eliminating the need to send up to 40 personnel on a week-long, out-of-state temporary duty that cost upwards of $290K in per diem, aircraft maintenance and contractor support. The acquisition of the range will increase training frequency, sharpen weapons proficiency and strengthen the 40th Helicopter Squadron’s overall lethality while establishing a permanent, cost-effective capability. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Teniya Caldwell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 15:10
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 988040
    VIRIN: 251119-F-PI908-1017
    Filename: DOD_111405025
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, After 10 years 40 HS secures restricted air space for aerial gunnery training, by A1C Teniya Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download