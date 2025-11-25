After 10 years 40 HS secures restricted air space for aerial gunnery training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/988040" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Lt. Col. Tory Lodmell, 40th Helicopter Squadron MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter integration officer, speaks about the importance of the 40 HSs newly established aerial gunnery range in Limestone Hills, Montana, Nov. 19, 2025. After 10 years of planning and coordination, the 40 HS was officially granted their own restricted air space – the first aerial gunnery range in the state of Montana. This milestone gives the squadron a local training option, eliminating the need to send up to 40 personnel on a week-long, out-of-state temporary duty that cost upwards of $290K in per diem, aircraft maintenance and contractor support. The acquisition of the range will increase training frequency, sharpen weapons proficiency and strengthen the 40th Helicopter Squadron’s overall lethality while establishing a permanent, cost-effective capability. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Teniya Caldwell)