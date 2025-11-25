NATO service members, government officials and civilians gather at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 11, 2025. This event honors those who served during World War I and the peace their sacrifices wrought. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Josiah Brown)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2025 08:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|988003
|VIRIN:
|251111-F-LK778-4189
|Filename:
|DOD_111404255
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|BRUSSELS, BRUXELLES-CAPITALE, RéGION DE (FR), BRUSSELS HOOFDSTEDELIJK GEWEST (NL), BE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Belgium Celebrates Armistice Day B-Roll, by SrA Josiah Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.