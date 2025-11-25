Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Belgium Celebrates Armistice Day B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BRUSSELS, BRUXELLES-CAPITALE, RéGION DE (FR), BRUSSELS HOOFDSTEDELIJK GEWEST (NL), BELGIUM

    11.10.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Josiah Brown 

    AFN Benelux

    NATO service members, government officials and civilians gather at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 11, 2025. This event honors those who served during World War I and the peace their sacrifices wrought. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Josiah Brown)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 08:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988003
    VIRIN: 251111-F-LK778-4189
    Filename: DOD_111404255
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: BRUSSELS, BRUXELLES-CAPITALE, RéGION DE (FR), BRUSSELS HOOFDSTEDELIJK GEWEST (NL), BE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Belgium Celebrates Armistice Day B-Roll, by SrA Josiah Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Belgium
    SHAPE
    memorial
    Tomb of the Uknown Soldier
    Armistace Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download