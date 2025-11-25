U.S. Airmen assigned to 177th Fighter Wing, Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, New Jersey, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force assigned to 8th Tactical Fighter Squadron, Western Air Defense Force, 8th Air Wing, participated in exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 alongside U.S. Marines at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 16, 2025. REFORPAC is designed to deliver Air Force capabilities to the Indo-Pacific region at speed and scale, then demonstrate the ability to command and control agile combat employment operations across more than six time zones. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Andrew Knight)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2025 00:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|987970
|VIRIN:
|250716-M-RK873-8988
|Filename:
|DOD_111403795
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Resolute Force Pacific 2025, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, by LCpl Andrew Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.