    Resolute Force Pacific 2025, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.15.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Andrew Knight 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Airmen assigned to 177th Fighter Wing, Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, New Jersey, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force assigned to 8th Tactical Fighter Squadron, Western Air Defense Force, 8th Air Wing, participated in exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 alongside U.S. Marines at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 16, 2025. REFORPAC is designed to deliver Air Force capabilities to the Indo-Pacific region at speed and scale, then demonstrate the ability to command and control agile combat employment operations across more than six time zones. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Andrew Knight)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 00:30
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Japan Air Self-Defense Force
    177th Fighter Wing
    REFORPAC 2025
    Japan
    MCAS Iwakuni
    8th Tactical Fighter Squadron

