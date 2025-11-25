Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SkillBridge Spotlight Series: 10 Questions with Sgt. Brandon J. Sherk

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    11.06.2025

    Video by Monique Freemon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Sgt. Brandon J. Sherk, recently a SkillBridge intern at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE FED), was unsure of his career path prior to his military service in the U.S. Army. After completing his internship, Sherk has clarity on his future career. (U.S. Army video by Monique Freemon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 00:16
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 987967
    VIRIN: 251107-D-CQ138-4821
    PIN: 25110701
    Filename: DOD_111403774
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SkillBridge Spotlight Series: 10 Questions with Sgt. Brandon J. Sherk, by Monique Freemon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SkillBridge Spotlight Series: 10 Questions with Sgt. Brandon J. Sherk

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE, POD, USACEFED, SkillBridge, Transition Assistance Program, Safety

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download