SkillBridge Spotlight Series: 10 Questions with Sgt. Brandon J. Sherk

Sgt. Brandon J. Sherk, recently a SkillBridge intern at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE FED), was unsure of his career path prior to his military service in the U.S. Army. After completing his internship, Sherk has clarity on his future career. (U.S. Army video by Monique Freemon)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2025 00:16
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|987967
|VIRIN:
|251107-D-CQ138-4821
|PIN:
|25110701
|Filename:
|DOD_111403774
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
