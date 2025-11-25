SkillBridge Spotlight Series: 10 Questions with Sgt. Brandon J. Sherk

Photo By Monique Freemon | After close to a decade of serving in the U.S. Army, Sgt. Brandon J. Sherk, is...... read more read more Photo By Monique Freemon | After close to a decade of serving in the U.S. Army, Sgt. Brandon J. Sherk, is transitioning from solider to civilian life. He was recently a SkillBridge intern at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE FED). During his time at the district, Sherk became highly interested in safety construction. He is currently completing his certifications to work in the field, hopefully at USACE. He gained many experiences such as leading safety inspections at the $1.6 million renovation of the first and third floors to accommodate the USAG Humphreys Command Group; the Plans, Analysis and Integration Office and the Internal Review and Audit Compliance Office Oct. 21, 2025, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – Sgt. Brandon J. Sherk, recently a SkillBridge intern at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE FED), was unsure of his career path prior to his military service in the U.S. Army. After completing his internship, Sherk has clarity on his future career.

Sherk, born in Jacksonville, Alabama, but claims Watertown, New York as his hometown, was raised in the Army life: both his now retired parents were enlisted into the U.S. Army.

“It wasn’t easy, I would say,” Sherk said. “Obviously, there was a lot of moving around but during that time my dad was mostly deployed overseas in the Middle East in the early 2000s. And my mom transitioned out, that way she could focus on raising us [Sherk and his three siblings].”

Growing up in the military life heavily influenced his decision to enlist. Now after about a decade in the U.S. Army, Sherk is transitioning to civilian life for career growth and financial opportunities. Sherk is a 91J (i.e., a Quartermaster and Chemical Equipment Repair). This Military Occupational Specialty supervises or https://www.goarmy.com/careers-and-jobs/mechanics-engineering/test-repair/91j-quartermaster-chemical-equipment-repairer.

With his mechanical background, construction safety quipped his interest the most. During his internship with the district, Sherk shadowed project engineers, cost engineering, safety specialists and visited construction sites.

“I feel I’ve observed the most information and opportunities from working [in Safety],” he said. “I had the opportunity to take lead with doing safety inspections. Not just once or twice but quite a few times. I’ve done quite a bit of studying and practicing for being able to do it. But I’ve taken quite a bit away being able to work alongside everybody in this office.”

Stacey Young, Chief of Workforce Management Office (WMO), USACE FED, who is a key person in running the SkillBridge program at the district stated the program allows members to gain experience in the civilian world and “make them more competitive when job hunting.”

Lt. Col. Robert B. Howell, Deputy Commander, USACE FED, emphasized there are many opportunities for military members across the Armed Forces to intern at FED.

“The district offers a variety of experiences in information technology, engineering and design, construction, project management, human resources, law, auditing, budgeting and finance, public affairs and contracting. You do not need to be an engineer to serve in the district – it takes a team!” Howell said. Meet Staff Sgt. Sherk Sherk was drawn to FED because of the agency’s reputation on Camp Humphreys. Post-internship, he is being proactive in completing his certifications required to work in safety and hoping to continue his career within the district. Can you tell us about your background and what led you to join the military? SHERK: Well, I’ve grown up around military my whole life, both of my parents were in the service, which [has] been one of the striving points for me to join in the first place.

What is one lesson from your time in service that you will carry with you into civilian life? SHERK: I’d have to say one of the many lessons I’ve learned with my time in would be, work ethic. If you’re going to do something, make sure you strive to be the best at it, show up early, learn from others and your surroundings, be able to have a clear eye view. I managed to do this on a whim and was recommended by a coworker to reach out and apply for the program.

What drew you to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers or this particular role for your internship? Honestly, I did not know I would be doing a SkillBridge [internship] with FED. I managed to do this on a whim and was recommended by a coworker to reach out and apply for the program.

Why did you choose to participate in the SkillBridge program, and how did you find this opportunity? SHERK: Honestly, I did not know I would be doing SkillBridge with FED. Personally, I thought I would stay within the mechanical hands-on work field turning wrenches, but during my interview, I had plenty of options to choose from and chose safety because I have a bit of understanding of OSHA [Occupational Safety and Health Administration] and what [the Safety Office] does to an extent.

What has your experience been like working for FED? SHERK: So far, my experience working for FED has been phenomenal, the number of individuals here that are well-versed in their respected fields is astounding. The chances I’ve had to work with some of the different offices has been a great opportunity. How does your current role in the internship align with your long-term goals? SHERK: As for my current role in the internship aligning with future work is perfect. I had grown a great interest into safety and being able to pick my internship here has narrowed perspective on deciding where in safety I want to move toward.

What advice would you give to those who want to participate in the SkillBridge program? SHERK: My advice to anyone that wants to participate in [the] SkillBridge [program] is just do it if the opportunity is there for it. Don’t waste your time thinking until the last minute about it. It is such a good experience for the ones planning on separating from [the] service.

What’s been the most challenging part of transitioning from military to civilian work? SHERK: I’d say all the paperwork and finding a new rhythm in a different workflow but it’s not too complicated. [Sherk emphasized the “new rhythm” is a more traditional work schedule compared to the military’s sporadic schedule.]

What has been the most rewarding part of transitioning from military to civilian work? SHERK: To honest, the most rewarding [part] about transitioning from the military to civilian [life] is realizing all the connections I’ve made along the way and individuals I’ve met recently that are so willing to help through this process is astounding.

Have your goals or vision for the future changed since starting this internship? If so, how? SHERK: I would say no. I’d have to say that there may be obstacles along the way at first but it’s to be expected; and I have planned and prepared for all the tedious challenges I’ll be facing. Some I am not prepared for I’m sure, but I will be able to move forward and achieve my goals.

