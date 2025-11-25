Celebrating Thanksgiving on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Sailors with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, eat Thanksgiving dinner at the base chapel on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 24, 2025. Officers, senior enlisted and guests served the squadron’s service members food and dessert to show appreciation and support during the holiday season. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini)