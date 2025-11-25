Celebrating Thanksgiving on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, eat Thanksgiving dinner at the base chapel on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 24, 2025. Officers, senior enlisted and guests served the squadron’s service members food and dessert to show appreciation and support during the holiday season. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini)
|11.23.2025
|11.25.2025 23:01
|Newscasts
|987940
|251124-M-DG958-1001
|DOD_111403489
|00:01:00
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|0
|0
