    Celebrating Thanksgiving on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    11.23.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, eat Thanksgiving dinner at the base chapel on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 24, 2025. Officers, senior enlisted and guests served the squadron’s service members food and dessert to show appreciation and support during the holiday season. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini)

    Date Taken: 11.23.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 23:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 987940
    VIRIN: 251124-M-DG958-1001
    Filename: DOD_111403489
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celebrating Thanksgiving on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, by LCpl Isabella Mancini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HOLIDAY
    OVERSEAS
    HHS
    DINNER
    Thanksgiving
    MCAS Iwakuni

