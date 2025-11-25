Provider Soldiers compete in Marner best chef

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sgt. Nathan Wright, a culinary specialist assigned to 287th Quartermaster Company, speaks on his experience during the Marne best chef competition on Fort Stewart, Georgia, November 21, 2025. Culinary specialists play a vital role in maintaining morale by providing Soldiers with Thanksgiving meals, ensuring every Soldier has a place to gather, connect and share the spirit of the holiday.