    Provider Soldiers compete in Marner best chef

    FORT STEWART, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Demetrysean Lewis 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Nathan Wright, a culinary specialist assigned to 287th Quartermaster Company, speaks on his experience during the Marne best chef competition on Fort Stewart, Georgia, November 21, 2025. Culinary specialists play a vital role in maintaining morale by providing Soldiers with Thanksgiving meals, ensuring every Soldier has a place to gather, connect and share the spirit of the holiday.

    Date Taken: 11.21.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 14:39
    Location: FORT STEWART, US

    Fort Stewart
    287th Quartermaster Company

