U.S. Army Sgt. Nathan Wright, a culinary specialist assigned to 287th Quartermaster Company, speaks on his experience during the Marne best chef competition on Fort Stewart, Georgia, November 21, 2025. Culinary specialists play a vital role in maintaining morale by providing Soldiers with Thanksgiving meals, ensuring every Soldier has a place to gather, connect and share the spirit of the holiday.
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2025 14:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|987899
|VIRIN:
|251121-A-CJ193-5559
|Filename:
|DOD_111402882
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Provider Soldiers compete in Marner best chef, by SSG Demetrysean Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.