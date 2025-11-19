DLA Dialogues from Factory to Foxhole w/ AF Col Ryan LeBlanc

505937-C
“DLA Dialogues from Factory to Foxhole" is a podcast series that highlights topics to promote a shared understanding throughout the joint logistics enterprise in today's rapidly changing and contested logistics environment. In episode 3, Col Ryan LeBlanc, Director of the Strategic Plans and Futures Branch for DLA Logistics Operations, discusses how DLA is leveraging Wargaming to enhance strategic planning and drive modernization in the face of contested logistics challenges. For more information about DLA, visit: www.dla.mil
