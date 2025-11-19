Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Dialogues from Factory to Foxhole w/ AF Col Ryan LeBlanc (emblem, open caption)

    UNITED STATES

    11.24.2025

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    “DLA Dialogues from Factory to Foxhole" is a podcast series that highlights topics to promote a shared understanding throughout the joint logistics enterprise in today's rapidly changing and contested logistics environment. In episode 3, Col Ryan LeBlanc, Director of the Strategic Plans and Futures Branch for DLA Logistics Operations, discusses how DLA is leveraging Wargaming to enhance strategic planning and drive modernization in the face of contested logistics challenges. For more information about DLA, visit: www.dla.mil

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 17:05
