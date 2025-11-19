DLA Dialogues from Factory to Foxhole w/ AF Col Ryan LeBlanc (open caption)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/987740" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

505937-C

“DLA Dialogues from Factory to Foxhole" is a podcast series that highlights topics to promote a shared understanding throughout the joint logistics enterprise in today's rapidly changing and contested logistics environment. In episode 3, Col Ryan LeBlanc, Director of the Strategic Plans and Futures Branch for DLA Logistics Operations, discusses how DLA is leveraging Wargaming to enhance strategic planning and drive modernization in the face of contested logistics challenges. For more information about DLA, visit: www.dla.mil