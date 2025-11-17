U.S. Marines and Sailors stationed on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, learned how to make traditional Japanese washi paper at the Nagatani Elementary School in Miwa, Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 21, 2025. Washi is a resilient, traditional Japanese paper made by sifting raw material through a wire mesh and letting it dry. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont)
This work, Washi Paper Making, Miwa, Iwakuni, Japan, 2025, by LCpl Eliza Fremont, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
