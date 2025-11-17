Washi Paper Making, Miwa, Iwakuni, Japan, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/987591" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines and Sailors stationed on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, learned how to make traditional Japanese washi paper at the Nagatani Elementary School in Miwa, Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 21, 2025. Washi is a resilient, traditional Japanese paper made by sifting raw material through a wire mesh and letting it dry. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont)