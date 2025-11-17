Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Washi Paper Making, Miwa, Iwakuni, Japan, 2025

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    02.21.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines and Sailors stationed on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, learned how to make traditional Japanese washi paper at the Nagatani Elementary School in Miwa, Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 21, 2025. Washi is a resilient, traditional Japanese paper made by sifting raw material through a wire mesh and letting it dry. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 02:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 987591
    VIRIN: 250221-M-MJ417-2001
    PIN: 250221
    Filename: DOD_111398964
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    MCAS
    washi paper
    Marines
    Sailors
    Japan
    volunteers

