    CPE STRI Town Hall on Nov. 20, 2025

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation

    Brig. Gen. Christine A. Beeler, Capability Program Executive Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (CPE STRI) addresses the CPE STRI workforce on recent organizational changes during a town hall event on Nov. 20, 2025, in Orlando, Florida. CPE STRI was formerly know as Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI).

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.22.2025 05:05
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 987539
    VIRIN: 251120-A-A0051-1002
    Filename: DOD_111397639
    Length: 00:46:50
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

