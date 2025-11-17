Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unwavering nuclear deterrence: Forged in the cold

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jack Rodriguez Escamilla 

    341st Missile Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 341st Missile Wing conduct their duties throughout January, February and March – quarter one – at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana. The 341 MW is located in the northern United States, where temperatures can drop as low as -40 degrees. Winter training for Airmen focuses on real-world survivability, mission continuation and operational resilience. (U.S. Air Force video by Beau Wade)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 19:04
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 987506
    VIRIN: 250331-F-GL494-1001
    Filename: DOD_111397008
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, US

    This work, Unwavering nuclear deterrence: Forged in the cold, by A1C Jack Rodriguez Escamilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Winter
    Malmstrom Air Force Base
    341 missile wing
    Quarter 1
    training

