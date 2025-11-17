Unwavering nuclear deterrence: Forged in the cold

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 341st Missile Wing conduct their duties throughout January, February and March – quarter one – at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana. The 341 MW is located in the northern United States, where temperatures can drop as low as -40 degrees. Winter training for Airmen focuses on real-world survivability, mission continuation and operational resilience. (U.S. Air Force video by Beau Wade)
