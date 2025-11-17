A video product produced to celebrate the 2025 Annual Army VS. Navy college football game. Notable Sailors featured in the video include Capt. Shane Marchesi, commanding officer, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), Cmdr. Daniel Claytor, IKE operations officer, Cmdr. Morgan Dietzel, IKE assistant reactor officer. Eisenhower is currently conducting a Planned Incremental Availability period at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Miguel Santiago)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 15:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|987475
|VIRIN:
|251120-N-OQ553-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111396711
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, IKE Army Navy Spirit Spot, by PO2 Miguel Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
