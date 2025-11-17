Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    IKE Army Navy Spirit Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Miguel Santiago 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    A video product produced to celebrate the 2025 Annual Army VS. Navy college football game. Notable Sailors featured in the video include Capt. Shane Marchesi, commanding officer, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), Cmdr. Daniel Claytor, IKE operations officer, Cmdr. Morgan Dietzel, IKE assistant reactor officer. Eisenhower is currently conducting a Planned Incremental Availability period at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Miguel Santiago)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 15:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 987475
    VIRIN: 251120-N-OQ553-1001
    Filename: DOD_111396711
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IKE Army Navy Spirit Spot, by PO2 Miguel Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    GoNavyAcademy
    Army Navy 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download