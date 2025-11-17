Organizers Speak About the 2025 Duskin 3-Gun Shooting Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Organizers for the Duskin 3-Gun Shooting Competition reveal what goes into arranging the event during interviews on Fort Bragg, North Carolina June 6th - 7th, 2025. The event was organized to honor Chief Warrant Officer 2 Mike Duskin, who was killed in combat in Wardak Province, Afghanistan in 2012. The coveted competition has been annually held for the past decade. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Nicholas Riccio)