Organizers for the Duskin 3-Gun Shooting Competition reveal what goes into arranging the event during interviews on Fort Bragg, North Carolina June 6th - 7th, 2025. The event was organized to honor Chief Warrant Officer 2 Mike Duskin, who was killed in combat in Wardak Province, Afghanistan in 2012. The coveted competition has been annually held for the past decade. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Nicholas Riccio)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 13:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|987455
|VIRIN:
|250618-A-OW819-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111396091
|Length:
|00:05:08
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Organizers Speak About the 2025 Duskin 3-Gun Shooting Competition, by PFC Edgar Martinez, SGT Nicholas Riccio and SPC Joell Valenzuela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
