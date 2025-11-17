Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Organizers Speak About the 2025 Duskin 3-Gun Shooting Competition

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Video by Pfc. Edgar Martinez, Sgt. Nicholas Riccio and Spc. Joell Valenzuela

    3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    Organizers for the Duskin 3-Gun Shooting Competition reveal what goes into arranging the event during interviews on Fort Bragg, North Carolina June 6th - 7th, 2025. The event was organized to honor Chief Warrant Officer 2 Mike Duskin, who was killed in combat in Wardak Province, Afghanistan in 2012. The coveted competition has been annually held for the past decade. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Nicholas Riccio)

    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US

