    The Power of a Military Spouse

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Skylar Ellis 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Matthew Smith, 438th Supply Chain Operations Squadron, speaks about his wife, Rachel Smith, at their home in Bethel Housing, Virginia, Oct. 14, 2025. Rachel Smith, the 2024 Joan Orr Spouse of the Year, shared her experience as a military spouse and how her support enables her husband to accomplish the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 12:39
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US

    JBLE
    Joan Orr Air Force Spouse of the Year Award
    supply
    military spouse

