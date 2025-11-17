U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Matthew Smith, 438th Supply Chain Operations Squadron, speaks about his wife, Rachel Smith, at their home in Bethel Housing, Virginia, Oct. 14, 2025. Rachel Smith, the 2024 Joan Orr Spouse of the Year, shared her experience as a military spouse and how her support enables her husband to accomplish the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 12:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|987441
|VIRIN:
|251014-F-XD903-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111395876
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Power of a Military Spouse, by SrA Skylar Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.