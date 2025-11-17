The Power of a Military Spouse

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Matthew Smith, 438th Supply Chain Operations Squadron, speaks about his wife, Rachel Smith, at their home in Bethel Housing, Virginia, Oct. 14, 2025. Rachel Smith, the 2024 Joan Orr Spouse of the Year, shared her experience as a military spouse and how her support enables her husband to accomplish the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)