    Introduction to the Tomb Guard

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2025

    Video by Daryl Vaca 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    24/7, Soldiers from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment stand watch over the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier—through all weather and conditions, without fail.

    Learn why Soldiers guard the tomb by watching the second installment in our ANC Education Program video series on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

    Interested in learning more? Explore the ANC Education Program’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier module at education.arlingtoncemetery.mil/Themes/Tomb-of-the-Unknown-Soldier.

    (U.S. Army Video by Daryl Vaca / Arlington National Cemetery)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 09:36
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment

