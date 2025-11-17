24/7, Soldiers from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment stand watch over the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier—through all weather and conditions, without fail.
Learn why Soldiers guard the tomb by watching the second installment in our ANC Education Program video series on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Interested in learning more? Explore the ANC Education Program’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier module at education.arlingtoncemetery.mil/Themes/Tomb-of-the-Unknown-Soldier.
(U.S. Army Video by Daryl Vaca / Arlington National Cemetery)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 09:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|987393
|VIRIN:
|251103-A-YL265-6504
|Filename:
|DOD_111395219
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Introduction to the Tomb Guard, by Daryl Vaca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.