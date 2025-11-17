Introduction to the Tomb Guard

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



24/7, Soldiers from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment stand watch over the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier—through all weather and conditions, without fail.



Learn why Soldiers guard the tomb by watching the second installment in our ANC Education Program video series on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.



Interested in learning more? Explore the ANC Education Program’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier module at education.arlingtoncemetery.mil/Themes/Tomb-of-the-Unknown-Soldier.



(U.S. Army Video by Daryl Vaca / Arlington National Cemetery)