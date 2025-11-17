Since Nov. 11, 1921, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier has served as the heart of Arlington National Cemetery. As a sacred memorial site and the grave of three unknown American service members, the Tomb connects visitors with the legacy of the United States armed forces throughout the nation’s history. Learn more about this sacred shrine by watching our video introduction to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Interested in learning more? Explore the ANC Education Program’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier module at education.arlingtoncemetery.mil/Themes/Tomb-of-the-Unknown-Soldier.
(U.S. Army Video by Daryl Vaca / Arlington National Cemetery)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 09:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|987389
|VIRIN:
|251029-A-YL265-5989
|Filename:
|DOD_111395209
|Length:
|00:05:39
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Introduction to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, by Daryl Vaca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.