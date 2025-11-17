video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Since Nov. 11, 1921, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier has served as the heart of Arlington National Cemetery. As a sacred memorial site and the grave of three unknown American service members, the Tomb connects visitors with the legacy of the United States armed forces throughout the nation’s history. Learn more about this sacred shrine by watching our video introduction to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.



Interested in learning more? Explore the ANC Education Program’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier module at education.arlingtoncemetery.mil/Themes/Tomb-of-the-Unknown-Soldier.



(U.S. Army Video by Daryl Vaca / Arlington National Cemetery)