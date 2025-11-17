Iwakuni Car Cruising Motor Show 2025, Boat Race Tokuyama, Yamaguchi, Japan

Local car enthusiasts attended the Iwakuni Car Cruising Motor Show at the Boat Race Tokuyama facility, Yamaguchi prefecture, Japan, Sept. 21, 2025. This event provided over 250 unique show cars and a variety of food and retail vendors for attendees. The annual event provided an opportunity for the community to connect with professional drivers and detailing companies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gabriel Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 19:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|987295
|VIRIN:
|250921-M-DG958-1007
|PIN:
|250921
|Filename:
|DOD_111394155
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|TOKUYAMA, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
