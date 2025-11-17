Iwakuni Car Cruising Motor Show 2025, Boat Race Tokuyama, Yamaguchi, Japan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Local car enthusiasts attended the Iwakuni Car Cruising Motor Show at the Boat Race Tokuyama facility, Yamaguchi prefecture, Japan, Sept. 21, 2025. This event provided over 250 unique show cars and a variety of food and retail vendors for attendees. The annual event provided an opportunity for the community to connect with professional drivers and detailing companies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gabriel Martinez)