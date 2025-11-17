Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Iwakuni Car Cruising Motor Show 2025, Boat Race Tokuyama, Yamaguchi, Japan

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TOKUYAMA, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.20.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Local car enthusiasts attended the Iwakuni Car Cruising Motor Show at the Boat Race Tokuyama facility, Yamaguchi prefecture, Japan, Sept. 21, 2025. This event provided over 250 unique show cars and a variety of food and retail vendors for attendees. The annual event provided an opportunity for the community to connect with professional drivers and detailing companies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gabriel Martinez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 19:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 987295
    VIRIN: 250921-M-DG958-1007
    PIN: 250921
    Filename: DOD_111394155
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: TOKUYAMA, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iwakuni Car Cruising Motor Show 2025, Boat Race Tokuyama, Yamaguchi, Japan, by LCpl Isabella Mancini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Iwakuni
    JDM
    Car show
    Tokuyama
    Iwakuni Car Cruising

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download