Barksdale participates in Global Thunder 26

U.S. Airmen from the 2nd Bomb Wing receive individual protective equipment as part of Exercise Global Thunder 26, Oct. 19, 2025. Global Thunder is an annual command and control exercise designed to train U.S. Strategic Command forces and assess joint operational readiness. (Video by Senior Airman Laiken King)
|10.19.2025
|11.20.2025 14:45
|Video Productions
|987258
|251019-F-PW635-1001
|DOD_111393122
|00:01:16
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|1
|1
