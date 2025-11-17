Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale participates in Global Thunder 26

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Laiken King 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Airmen from the 2nd Bomb Wing receive individual protective equipment as part of Exercise Global Thunder 26, Oct. 19, 2025. Global Thunder is an annual command and control exercise designed to train U.S. Strategic Command forces and assess joint operational readiness. (Video by Senior Airman Laiken King)

    Date Taken: 10.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 14:45
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US

