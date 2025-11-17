3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) Executes Ambush and Raid Scenarios in Validation Exercise

U.S. Army Green Berets assigned to 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) conducted a series of ambush and raid scenarios during a validation exercise on Fort Bragg, N.C., Oct. 24, 2025. A VALEX validates a Company's operational proficiency through integrated training with partner forces, bolstering interoperability and readiness to ensure effective combined operations in support of national security objectives. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Edgar Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 14:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|987245
|VIRIN:
|251024-A-EY371-3382
|Filename:
|DOD_111392896
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
