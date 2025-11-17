Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) Executes Ambush and Raid Scenarios in Validation Exercise

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2025

    Video by Pfc. Edgar Martinez 

    3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Green Berets assigned to 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) conducted a series of ambush and raid scenarios during a validation exercise on Fort Bragg, N.C., Oct. 24, 2025. A VALEX validates a Company's operational proficiency through integrated training with partner forces, bolstering interoperability and readiness to ensure effective combined operations in support of national security objectives. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Edgar Martinez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 14:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 987245
    VIRIN: 251024-A-EY371-3382
    Filename: DOD_111392896
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) Executes Ambush and Raid Scenarios in Validation Exercise, by PFC Edgar Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

