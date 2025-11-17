Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honor the Fallen

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2025

    Video by Sgt. Edward Randolph 

    3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne), along with guest speaker Eli Olivas a former Green Beret with 10th Special Forces Group honor fallen service members during a memorial physical training event at Fort Bragg, N.C. on Jan 14, 2025. 3rd SFG (A) Soldiers gather once a month to pay tribute to the memory of their "brothers" and collective sacrifice, ensuring their lives and legacies are never forgotten. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Edward Randolph)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 13:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 987209
    VIRIN: 250618-A-MC630-1001
    Filename: DOD_111391986
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    2025
    Green Baret
    3rd Special Force Group (Airborne)
    ceremony
    Fort Bragg
    Special Forces

