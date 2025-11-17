Honor the Fallen

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne), along with guest speaker Eli Olivas a former Green Beret with 10th Special Forces Group honor fallen service members during a memorial physical training event at Fort Bragg, N.C. on Jan 14, 2025. 3rd SFG (A) Soldiers gather once a month to pay tribute to the memory of their "brothers" and collective sacrifice, ensuring their lives and legacies are never forgotten. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Edward Randolph)
