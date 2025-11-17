10th Mountain Division - Go Army, Beat Navy 2025

This video production highlights U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division, showcasing their dedication, resilience, and readiness as part of an Army vs. Navy promotional feature. The audience for this production includes U.S. Army and Department of Defense personnel and their families, U.S. Military Academy West Point staff and cadets, and fans of the Army–Navy football game, whether attending in the stadium or watching from home. The warfighting proficiency, readiness, and resiliency of the 10th Mountain Division are demonstrated through continuous training and mission-focused operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Alyssa Norton)
