The 63rd Japanese and English Speech Contest, Yamaguchi Prefectural Culture Hall Sinfonia Iwakuni, Japan, 2025

Status of Forces Agreement personnel and Japanese locals participated in the 63rd Japanese and English Speech Contest at the Yamaguchi Prefectural Culture Hall Sinfonia Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 15, 2025. Japanese American Society Iwakuni regularly hosts events to encourage cultural exchange and provides opportunities for SOFA personnel and Japanese locals to learn each other’s language. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont)