    The 63rd Japanese and English Speech Contest, Yamaguchi Prefectural Culture Hall Sinfonia Iwakuni, Japan, 2025

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    11.15.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Status of Forces Agreement personnel and Japanese locals participated in the 63rd Japanese and English Speech Contest at the Yamaguchi Prefectural Culture Hall Sinfonia Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 15, 2025. Japanese American Society Iwakuni regularly hosts events to encourage cultural exchange and provides opportunities for SOFA personnel and Japanese locals to learn each other’s language. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 01:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 987134
    VIRIN: 251115-M-MJ417-2001
    PIN: 251115
    Filename: DOD_111390767
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 63rd Japanese and English Speech Contest, Yamaguchi Prefectural Culture Hall Sinfonia Iwakuni, Japan, 2025, by LCpl Eliza Fremont, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Iwakuni
    speech contest
    SOFA personnel
    Japanese American Society
    Japan
    MCAS Iwakuni

