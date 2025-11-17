Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Malmstrom celebrates its 63rd year of continued nuclear deterrence

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jack Rodriguez Escamilla 

    341st Missile Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 341st Missile Wing perform their duties at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont., Oct. 27, 2025. The mission of Malmstrom Air Force Base and its Airmen is to execute nuclear deterrence and global strike operations – safely, securely and effectively – 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jack Rodriguez Escamilla)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 17:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 987099
    VIRIN: 251119-F-QS635-1002
    Filename: DOD_111390145
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Malmstrom celebrates its 63rd year of continued nuclear deterrence, by A1C Jack Rodriguez Escamilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Deterrence
    Malmstrom AFB
    ICBM mission
    LGM-30G Minuteman III
    Airmen
    63 Years

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download