Malmstrom celebrates its 63rd year of continued nuclear deterrence

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 341st Missile Wing perform their duties at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont., Oct. 27, 2025. The mission of Malmstrom Air Force Base and its Airmen is to execute nuclear deterrence and global strike operations – safely, securely and effectively – 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jack Rodriguez Escamilla)
|11.19.2025
|11.19.2025 17:18
|Video Productions
|00:01:23
|MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, US
