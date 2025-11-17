Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) Enhances Aerial Delivery Capabilities in Operation Ghost Rig

    FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Video by Sgt. Benjamin Castro 

    3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    On July 16, 2025, at Fort Bragg, NC, 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) conducted Operation Ghost Rig, showcasing rigging proficiency and heavy drop system testing to improve rapid deployment capabilities. This large-scale joint operation brought leaders together through jump operations, strengthening cohesion and readiness among parachute riggers. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Benjamin Castro)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 14:03
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Parachute Riggers
    USASOC
    Airborne
    special forces

