3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) Enhances Aerial Delivery Capabilities in Operation Ghost Rig

On July 16, 2025, at Fort Bragg, NC, 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) conducted Operation Ghost Rig, showcasing rigging proficiency and heavy drop system testing to improve rapid deployment capabilities. This large-scale joint operation brought leaders together through jump operations, strengthening cohesion and readiness among parachute riggers. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Benjamin Castro)
Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
Date Posted:
|11.19.2025 14:03
Location:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
