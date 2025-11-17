Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sacramento Weir: Guardian of the Valley's Past and Future

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2025

    Video by John Prettyman  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Discover the untold story of the Sacramento Weir, an engineering marvel that has safeguarded California’s Central Valley for over a century. From Native tribal stewardship to Gold Rush levees, to modern flood control innovations, this video explores how history, ingenuity, and community continue to shape the future of flood management in the Sacramento Valley.

    00:00 Introduction
    00:57 Tribal Nation History
    01:37 Gold Rush Levees
    02:22 Sacramento River Flood Control Project
    03:32 Sacramento Weir Design
    05:02 Construction History
    06:15 Modern Threats & Upgrades

    More project info: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Sacramento-Levee-Upgrades/Sacramento-Weir/

    ---

    Additional footage licensed, courtesy of, or provided under Public Domain and Creative Commons licenses by:
    California Department of Water Resources (DWR)
    California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES)
    Getty Images
    KCRA Channel 3 Sacramento
    National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)
    National Archives
    Sacramento Public Library
    Teichert Construction
    Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation

    National Archives Footage
    Some archival footage may not depict exact Sacramento District project locations, but was selected as representative material to support the district’s mission.

    Artificial Intelligence Use
    Tribal Nations Historic Video: Archival-style visuals inspired by a historical image from the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation (https://yochadehe.gov/heritage/our-story/). Segments appear at 0:33 and 1:13–1:36, created for illustrative purposes only. Produced with OpenAI’s Sora.

    Narration and Sound Effects: Authorized voice clone of John Prettyman and supplementary audio, produced with ElevenLabs.

    Music licensed through MegaTrax

    Tribal Nations Pronunciation
    Pronunciations in this video reflect the preferences of all affiliated Tribal Nations consulting on the Sacramento Weir project. Pronunciations may vary among Tribal Nations.

    Project Partners
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    California Department of Water Resources
    Central Valley Flood Protection Board
    Sacramento Area Flood Control Agency
    Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 11:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 987073
    VIRIN: 251118-A-AN535-1001
    Filename: DOD_111389433
    Length: 00:10:00
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    flood control
    Sacramento River
    Sacramento Weir
    USACE
    California history
    flood disaster

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download