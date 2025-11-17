Sacramento Weir: Guardian of the Valley's Past and Future

Discover the untold story of the Sacramento Weir, an engineering marvel that has safeguarded California’s Central Valley for over a century. From Native tribal stewardship to Gold Rush levees, to modern flood control innovations, this video explores how history, ingenuity, and community continue to shape the future of flood management in the Sacramento Valley.
00:00 Introduction
00:57 Tribal Nation History
01:37 Gold Rush Levees
02:22 Sacramento River Flood Control Project
03:32 Sacramento Weir Design
05:02 Construction History
06:15 Modern Threats & Upgrades
More project info: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Sacramento-Levee-Upgrades/Sacramento-Weir/
Additional footage licensed, courtesy of, or provided under Public Domain and Creative Commons licenses by:
California Department of Water Resources (DWR)
California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES)
Getty Images
KCRA Channel 3 Sacramento
National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)
National Archives
Sacramento Public Library
Teichert Construction
Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation
National Archives Footage
Some archival footage may not depict exact Sacramento District project locations, but was selected as representative material to support the district’s mission.
Artificial Intelligence Use
Tribal Nations Historic Video: Archival-style visuals inspired by a historical image from the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation (https://yochadehe.gov/heritage/our-story/). Segments appear at 0:33 and 1:13–1:36, created for illustrative purposes only. Produced with OpenAI’s Sora.
Narration and Sound Effects: Authorized voice clone of John Prettyman and supplementary audio, produced with ElevenLabs.
Music licensed through MegaTrax
Tribal Nations Pronunciation
Pronunciations in this video reflect the preferences of all affiliated Tribal Nations consulting on the Sacramento Weir project. Pronunciations may vary among Tribal Nations.
Project Partners
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
California Department of Water Resources
Central Valley Flood Protection Board
Sacramento Area Flood Control Agency
Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
