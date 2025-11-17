Sacramento Weir: Guardian of the Valley's Past and Future

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Discover the untold story of the Sacramento Weir, an engineering marvel that has safeguarded California’s Central Valley for over a century. From Native tribal stewardship to Gold Rush levees, to modern flood control innovations, this video explores how history, ingenuity, and community continue to shape the future of flood management in the Sacramento Valley.



00:00 Introduction

00:57 Tribal Nation History

01:37 Gold Rush Levees

02:22 Sacramento River Flood Control Project

03:32 Sacramento Weir Design

05:02 Construction History

06:15 Modern Threats & Upgrades



More project info: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Sacramento-Levee-Upgrades/Sacramento-Weir/



---



Additional footage licensed, courtesy of, or provided under Public Domain and Creative Commons licenses by:

California Department of Water Resources (DWR)

California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES)

Getty Images

KCRA Channel 3 Sacramento

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

National Archives

Sacramento Public Library

Teichert Construction

Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation



National Archives Footage

Some archival footage may not depict exact Sacramento District project locations, but was selected as representative material to support the district’s mission.



Artificial Intelligence Use

Tribal Nations Historic Video: Archival-style visuals inspired by a historical image from the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation (https://yochadehe.gov/heritage/our-story/). Segments appear at 0:33 and 1:13–1:36, created for illustrative purposes only. Produced with OpenAI’s Sora.



Narration and Sound Effects: Authorized voice clone of John Prettyman and supplementary audio, produced with ElevenLabs.



Music licensed through MegaTrax



Tribal Nations Pronunciation

Pronunciations in this video reflect the preferences of all affiliated Tribal Nations consulting on the Sacramento Weir project. Pronunciations may vary among Tribal Nations.



Project Partners

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

California Department of Water Resources

Central Valley Flood Protection Board

Sacramento Area Flood Control Agency

Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation