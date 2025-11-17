Outgoing Sgt. Maj. Jody Armentrout transferred his responsibility, authority and accountability as sergeant major of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni to oncoming Sgt. Maj. Richard Johnson during a post and relief ceremony held at the Sakura theater aboard MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Aug. 15, 2025. Post and relief ceremonies are a Marine Corps. tradition that recognize the weight of the commitment transferred between sergeants major. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2025 01:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|986989
|VIRIN:
|250815-M-DG958-1001
|PIN:
|250815
|Filename:
|DOD_111388563
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MCAS Iwakuni: Sgt. Maj. Post and Relief Ceremony, Japan, 2025, by LCpl Isabella Mancini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.