MCAS Iwakuni: Sgt. Maj. Post and Relief Ceremony, Japan, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/986989" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Outgoing Sgt. Maj. Jody Armentrout transferred his responsibility, authority and accountability as sergeant major of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni to oncoming Sgt. Maj. Richard Johnson during a post and relief ceremony held at the Sakura theater aboard MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Aug. 15, 2025. Post and relief ceremonies are a Marine Corps. tradition that recognize the weight of the commitment transferred between sergeants major. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor)