    MCAS Iwakuni: Sgt. Maj. Post and Relief Ceremony, Japan, 2025

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    08.14.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Outgoing Sgt. Maj. Jody Armentrout transferred his responsibility, authority and accountability as sergeant major of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni to oncoming Sgt. Maj. Richard Johnson during a post and relief ceremony held at the Sakura theater aboard MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Aug. 15, 2025. Post and relief ceremonies are a Marine Corps. tradition that recognize the weight of the commitment transferred between sergeants major. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 01:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 986989
    VIRIN: 250815-M-DG958-1001
    PIN: 250815
    Filename: DOD_111388563
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni: Sgt. Maj. Post and Relief Ceremony, Japan, 2025, by LCpl Isabella Mancini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sgt. Maj.
    Richard Johnson
    post and relief ceremony
    Jody Armentrout
    AFN Iwakuni
    MCAS Iwakuni

